Get ready for a truly “pawsh” shopping experience at Neiman Marcus this December! Add some style to your wardrobe when you shop for something with four paws, fur, and a shiny nose. Join SNIPSA at our first Puppy In The Window adoption event and take home the find of the season!

Saturday, December 12th

12 P.M. – 5 P.M.

Neiman Marcus at The Shops at La Cantera

15900 La Cantera Pkwy

VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/