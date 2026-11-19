Puppy in the Window Adoption Event
Puppy in the Window Adoption Event
Get ready for a truly “pawsh” shopping experience at Neiman Marcus this December! Add some style to your wardrobe when you shop for something with four paws, fur, and a shiny nose. Join SNIPSA at our first Puppy In The Window adoption event and take home the find of the season!
Saturday, December 12th
12 P.M. – 5 P.M.
Neiman Marcus at The Shops at La Cantera
15900 La Cantera Pkwy
VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/
Neiman Marcus at La Cantera
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
Neiman Marcus at La Cantera
15900 La Cantera PkwySan Antonio, Texas 78256
2103710056