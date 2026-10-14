Pumpkins & Petals

Enjoy a festive fall evening at the San Antonio Food Bank’s urban farm. Bring the family to harvest your own organic pumpkins for Halloween and pick vibrant marigolds to honor loved ones and adorn a beautiful Día de los Muertos ofrenda.

Event Details

As the sun sets over the farm, enjoy an evening of seasonal charm, hands-on learning with our CHEF Nutrition program, and community connection—all while supporting the San Antonio Food Bank. Every dollar raised helps provide seven meals for neighbors across Southwest Texas.

Complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available. This is a family-friendly event, and guests of all ages are welcome. Alcoholic beverages are available exclusively to guests 21 and older with valid identification.

Date: Wednesday, October 28 2026

Time: 5:45 PM - 7:15 PM

Address: 5200 Historic Old Hwy 90, San Antonio, TX 78227

Limited Capacity: Only 120 guests can attend, so reserve your spot early!

Parking & Check-In: Please park and check in at the Harvey E. Najim Children’s Pavilion located at the San Antonio Food Bank.

Getting to the Farm: The urban farm is located just behind the San Antonio Food Bank, less than a quarter-mile walk from the check-in location.