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Publishing Workshop

Publishing Workshop

Author April Gardner will be conducting her "New Author's Publishing Roadmap" workshop at the Patrick Heath Public Library in Boerne on Saturday, November 14th, at 11:00 a.m. in the conference room. This program is free and open to the public.

Patrick Heath Public Library
Free
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Patrick Heath Public Library
(830) 249-3053
creech@boernelibrary.org
https://www.boernelibrary.org/197/Library
Patrick Heath Public Library
451 North Main Street
Boerne, Texas 78006
8302493053
creech@boernelibrary.org
https://www.ci.boerne.tx.us/197/Library