Publishing Workshop
Publishing Workshop
Author April Gardner will be conducting her "New Author's Publishing Roadmap" workshop at the Patrick Heath Public Library in Boerne on Saturday, November 14th, at 11:00 a.m. in the conference room. This program is free and open to the public.
Patrick Heath Public Library
Free
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Patrick Heath Public Library
(830) 249-3053
creech@boernelibrary.org
Patrick Heath Public Library
451 North Main StreetBoerne, Texas 78006
8302493053
creech@boernelibrary.org