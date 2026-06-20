Join us for our 5th Annual WestCare Ella Austin PRIDE on the Eastside Celebration, on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at Pittman Sullivan Park, 1101 Iowa St. San Antonio, TX 78203 from approximately 5:00 – 9:00 pm.

At this event, there will be market vendors, food, dancers, poets, prizes, vaccines, testing and other community resources.

Together with you, WestCare Texas Foundation, the Ella Austin Community Center, the PRIDE Center San Antonio, and LynZ Andrews we are working to provide San Antonio's Historic Eastside community with another safe-family-oriented event to gather together as a community. This event aims to bring awareness and cultural representation for those who have traditionally been underrepresented.

Let's block the stigma through prevention, education, and access to care! Leave with valuable resources from community partners.

Please contact us with any questions at 210info@westcare.com. We look forward to seeing you. Happy PRIDE!