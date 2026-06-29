Prevent T2 Program Information Session
Prevent T2 Program Information Session
Join us for a brief informational session to learn about the Prevent T2 Program, a CDC-recognized lifestyle change program designed to help individuals with prediabetes reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
Attendees will learn about program eligibility, benefits, class structure, available support services, and how to enroll.
Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
CentroMed
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. ParkSan Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov