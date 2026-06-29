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Prevent T2 Program Information Session

Prevent T2 Program Information Session

Join us for a brief informational session to learn about the Prevent T2 Program, a CDC-recognized lifestyle change program designed to help individuals with prediabetes reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Attendees will learn about program eligibility, benefits, class structure, available support services, and how to enroll.

Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

CentroMed
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. Park
San Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Visit/Locations/Collins-Garden-Library