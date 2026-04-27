PRESS RELEASE : Retrace: Resurfaced Drawings - Works by Cristina Muñiz

Retrace: Resurfaced Drawings

Works by Cristina Muñiz

San Antonio, TX : Saturday May 9, 2026, 7-10pm. Enzminger Studio is pleased to present Retrace: Resurfaced Drawings: Works by Cristina Muñiz. Retrace: Resurfaced Drawings marks Cristina Muñiz’s return to exhibiting in San Antonio after a significant hiatus. Presented at 1906 S Flores (upstairs), the exhibition brings together new and earlier works grounded in Muñiz’s long-standing practice of drawing as accumulation, an ongoing process of layering marks, revisiting motifs, and building visual language through repetition.

The drawings in Retrace: Resurfaced Drawings focus on recurring patterns, figurative elements, and symbolic forms that reappear and shift across time. This accumulation functions as visual research, where each mark becomes part of an evolving archive of memory, gesture, and re-interpretation. The work reflects a sustained inquiry into how images persist, transform, and resurface through lived experience.

Muñiz’s practice is deeply informed by her Mexican American roots, Spanish language, and queer identity. Her studio work is shaped by storytelling, familial relationships, particularly her relationship with her father, and the ways queer culture disrupts and reconfigures social and cultural expectations. Additional themes include land, home ownership, and the structures that shape the distribution of generational wealth within families.

Muñiz holds a BFA in Painting from the Kansas City Art Institute. Her work has been shown in numerous solo and group exhibitions, including her first museum exhibition in 2018. She has participated in residencies such as the Charlotte Street Studio Residency (2015–16) and has exhibited widely across the United States and internationally, with works held in collections including the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art. Her work has been featured in White Hot Magazine, Potential Spaces, Kansas City Pitch, KC Studio Magazine, and San Antonio Express-News. She has also served as a visiting artist at institutions including the University of Central Missouri, Johnson County College, and Contemporary at Blue Star. Muñiz is currently based in San Antonio, Texas, where she serves as Visual Arts Director at SaySí.

This event is free and open to the public.

Exhibition Events

Opening Reception

Saturday, May 9 | 7:00–10:00 PM

Studio Hours

Saturday, May 16 | 2:00–6:00 PM

Closing Reception

Saturday, May 23 | 6:00–9:00 PM

Additional hours available by appointment. Please email annenzminger@gmail to arrange a time.

Location:

1906 S Flores St (upstairs), San Antonio, TX