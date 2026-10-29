Presenting the Artwork of Gilbert Martinez – “Mijo”- by King William Assoc

Opening of "Mijo" an exhibit of Gilbert Martinez Artwork in the Molly Shafer Gallery of the KWA. Born and raised in San Antonio Gilbert V Martinez III, aka FOR REAL, is a screen printer, painter, and graphic designer. While his style is based on his illustrations, he combines mediums to create posters, paintings, and digital art to express his ideas. His work and style are inspired by skateboarding, his culture, and his upbringing just to list a few. Although he does not consider himself a street artist, the moniker “FOR REAL” is an artistic alter ego that explores duality through a fragmented style of digital and handmade techniques.

FREE and Open to the Public of all ages. On exhibit through December 17, M-Th 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.