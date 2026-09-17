Policy Maker Breakfast Series in partnership with Bank of America: Robert Costa

Over the past 45 years, Trinity University’s Policy Maker Breakfast Series has become the premier event of its kind in San Antonio, attracting an extraordinarily diverse, intellectual, and influential audience.

This year, the university, in partnership with Bank of America, welcomes

Robert Costa “Inside the Upcoming Elections”

Robert Costa is a national correspondent for CBS News Sunday Morning and chief Washington analyst for CBS News, providing political reporting and analysis across the network’s flagship news programs. A veteran political journalist, he previously served as CBS News’ chief election and campaign correspondent and spent years as a national political reporter at The Washington Post, where he also moderated and managed PBS’s Washington Week. In 2021, Costa co-authored with Bob Woodward the No. 1 New York Times bestseller Peril. An Emmy Award winner, Costa is known for his incisive interviews, thoughtful reporting, and deep expertise on American politics, government, and leadership.