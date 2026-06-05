Poetry Workshops with Alejandra Sanchez Alanis

Poetry Workshops with Alejandra

Join Alejandra Sanchez Alanis in 2 workshops the explore various forms of embodiment and poetics.

No experience necessary, only a curiosity to explore together.

These workshops are FREE for anyone 18 years and up

📅 June 13th

⏰3 pm-7 pm

📍IFCC- MARC Building

🎟️FREE

Poesía Visivia/Visual Poetics

An immersive visual-poetic workshop that invites participants into a ritual of autohistoria, embodied writing, and sensory creation where poetry moves beyond the page and into the body, color, movement, and memory.

Through generative writing, visual mapping, clustering, and multilingual expression, attendees are encouraged to create from intuition rather than perfection—to honor the subconscious, the fragmented, the nonlinear, and the visceral.

The workshop positions poetry as kinetic, communal, and deeply embodied: where line becomes voice, color becomes emotion, and structure becomes memory. Poesía Visivia/Visual Poetics creates space for participants to reclaim narrative through creative experimentation, cultural memory, and the language of the body. Participants will engage with artworks painted in a kinetic, layered, improvisational, and ritualistic fashion—a process that feels both chaotic and deeply intentional. I paint through movement, not stillness.

📅 July 11

⏰3 pm-7 pm

📍IFCC- MARC Building

🎟️FREE

Translanguaging the Body's Expression

Rooted in bilingual and translingual practices, Translanguaging as Creative Praxis centers the fluid movement between English, Spanish, Spanglish, sound, silence, and image as acts of cultural preservation, artistic liberation, and self-reclamation. The workshop examines translanguaging as both an artistic strategy and a tool for dismantling rigid linguistic hierarchies within academic, literary, and community spaces.

Participants will engage with prompts rooted in sensory memory, the mestiza body, musicality, visual text-making, and ancestral archive-building while developing tangible approaches for integrating multilingual expression into their art, classrooms, and cultural work.

Through prompts grounded in sensory awareness, ancestral connection, and body-based storytelling, attendees will produce work that reflects their unique linguistic landscapes. Discussion points will include the cognitive and emotional benefits of bilingualism, the politics of language in academic and creative spaces, and strategies for fostering inclusive, affirming environments for multilingual voices.

CONTACT

aeortega@ollusa.edu

LOCATION

Map Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/SrrZuc4Am7uTUxKa6

PARKING

Parking is Free on campus

Park in Lot B or on Moye Rd. round-about

Handicap parking is on Providence Rd

