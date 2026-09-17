Plant Swap at Thousand Oaks branch library
Plant Swap at Thousand Oaks branch library
Join us for a plant swap where it's bring one, take one! (or bring 2, take 2, etc.) We welcome potted plants, plant cuttings, seeds and clean gardening supplies in good condition. All plants must be healthy and free of pests and disease. Please label your plants if possible.
There will also be a craft activity where you can paint flowers using brushes and q-tips! Supplies provided.
Thousand Oaks Branch Library
Free
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Thousand Oaks Branch Library
4618 Thousand Oaks DrSan Antonio, Texas 78233
210-207-9190
brooke.mjolsness@sanantonio.gov