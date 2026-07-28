Planning Your Fall Garden Seed Starting & Plant Propagation

The fall planting season is almost here – are YOU ready?

Seeds and propagated plants need extra time to grow before they’re ready to go in the ground! Join the Green Spaces Alliance for the second installment of our two-part fall garden-planning series: “Seed Starting & Plant Propagation.”

Participants will learn about two common ways to grow plants – from seed and via propagation – and then get hands-on practice with both techniques! We’ll help you plant seeds for your fall garden and divide native species to grow brand new individuals.

Everyone will get to take their new plants home to prep for a thriving fall garden. This workshop is perfect for adult audiences who want to garden more sustainably by using seeds and propagation techniques.