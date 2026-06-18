Planning Your Fall Garden, part I: Heat & Drought Resistant Plants Workshop at Eco Centro

It may be toasty outside, but don't let the heat scare you - take inspiration from it instead! Summer is the perfect time to prep for cooler weather. Join Green Spaces Alliance for the first installment of our two-part fall garden planning series: "Heat & Drought Resistant Plants." Participants will discover some of San Antonio's hardiest plants and then get hands on by creating your very own garden designs! We will teach you the basic principles of garden design and walk you through a planning exercise. At the end of the workshop, you'll get to take home your personalized layout for a Texas-tough garden. This workshop is perfect for adult audiences who want to save water and money by using resilient native plants.