Plan & Plant Native Plants in the Fall
Plan & Plant Native Plants in the Fall
Celebrate the beauty of fall by creating a vibrant, water-wise garden filled with native plants perfectly suited to our region!
Drake White, Owner of the Nectar Bar, will share the many benefits of native plant species—from saving water and money to nurturing a healthy, thriving landscape—and spotlight wonderful native plants that flourish when planted in the fall. Drake will have specific live native plants on hand to discuss and demonstrate.
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro at San Antonio College
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
1802 N. Main AveSan Antonio, Texas 78212
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu