Pioneer Firecracker 5K Fun Run/Walk

Kick off your Independence Day with a festive, family-friendly 5K celebrating the birth of our nation and the early settlers of Leon Valley! Enjoy a morning patriotic run through neighborhood streets and along Huebner Creek Hike and Bike. Prizes and finisher's medals. Proceeds benefit the Leon Valley Historical Society and the restoration of the Huebner-Onion Homestead and Stagecoach Stop.

Special rates for kids. See ticketing website for info.