Pioneer Firecracker 5K Fun Run/Walk
Pioneer Firecracker 5K Fun Run/Walk
Kick off your Independence Day with a festive, family-friendly 5K celebrating the birth of our nation and the early settlers of Leon Valley! Enjoy a morning patriotic run through neighborhood streets and along Huebner Creek Hike and Bike. Prizes and finisher's medals. Proceeds benefit the Leon Valley Historical Society and the restoration of the Huebner-Onion Homestead and Stagecoach Stop.
Special rates for kids. See ticketing website for info.
Shadow Mist Trailhead
$35 and up
07:30 AM - 09:00 AM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Leon Valley Historical Society
210-595-8099
info@lvhistoricalsociety.org
Artist Group Info
kathy@khillpr.com
Shadow Mist Trailhead
Shadow Mist Trailhead, 6441 Shadow Mist Rd.Leon Valley, Texas 78238