© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Picture Your World: Watch, Wait, Wonder at Mitchell Lake

Picture Your World: Watch, Wait, Wonder at Mitchell Lake

Some of nature's best moments happen when you slow down. Join Picture Your World on Sunday, November 15, from 1:00–4:00 p.m. at Mitchell Lake Audubon Center for an afternoon of photography, hiking, and outdoor discovery. Explore peaceful wetland trails, look for colorful fall scenery, watch for birds and other wildlife, and discover how patience can lead to unforgettable photographs.

Designed for youth ages 8–18, Picture Your World encourages young photographers to slow down, look closely, and see the natural world from a new perspective. Every Picture Your World workshop explores a different park, and this month you'll discover how wildlife thrives right in the heart of the city.
No photography experience is needed. Green Spaces Alliance provides digital cameras, hands on photography instruction, and a guided hike with a Master Naturalist.

The registration fee is $15 per youth participant. Some scholarships are available updon request. Advanced registration is required.

Mitchell Lake Audubon
$15.00
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Green Spaces Alliance of South Texas
2102228430
info@greensatx.org
https://greensatx.org/
Mitchell Lake Audubon
10750 Pleasanton Road
San Antonio, Texas 78210
210-628-1639
mlac@audubon.org
https://mitchelllake.audubon.org/