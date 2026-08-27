Picture Your World: Cross the Wild Side at Hardberger Park

Who says you have to leave the city to find adventure? Join Picture Your World on Sunday, October 18, from 1:00–4:00 p.m. at Hardberger Park Urban Ecology Center for an afternoon of photography, hiking, and outdoor exploration. Wander through a restored shortgrass prairie, search for butterflies, birds, and other urban wildlife, then cross the Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge as you discover how green spaces connect people and nature.

Designed for youth ages 8–18, Picture Your World encourages young photographers to slow down, look closely, and see the natural world from a new perspective. Every Picture Your World workshop explores a different park, and this month you'll discover how wildlife thrives right in the heart of the city.

No photography experience is needed. Green Spaces Alliance provides digital cameras, hands on photography instruction, and a guided hike with a Master Naturalist.

The registration fee is $15 per youth participant. Some scholarships are available upon request. Advanced registration is required.

