Philippine Folklore in Baybayin, Drawing and Games

Join the San Antonio chapter of the Filipino American National Historical Society for a fun and educational event about Philippine mythological creatures by writing the names of creatures in Baybayin, a Filipino pre-colonial script, drawing activities for kids and table top games for teens and adults with Philippine folklore themes!

We will be discussing some characters from the film, "Forgotten Island" and more!

The event will be held at Black Potion on 1900 Fredericksburg Road (outside food and drinks no longer permitted).

Artists welcomed to share artwork!

Event is free for FANHS members with a suggested donation of $20 for materials. FANHS is a volunteer-run non profit organization.