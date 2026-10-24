Philippine Folklore in Baybayin, Drawing and Games
Philippine Folklore in Baybayin, Drawing and Games
Join the San Antonio chapter of the Filipino American National Historical Society for a fun and educational event about Philippine mythological creatures by writing the names of creatures in Baybayin, a Filipino pre-colonial script, drawing activities for kids and table top games for teens and adults with Philippine folklore themes!
We will be discussing some characters from the film, "Forgotten Island" and more!
The event will be held at Black Potion on 1900 Fredericksburg Road (outside food and drinks no longer permitted).
Artists welcomed to share artwork!
Event is free for FANHS members with a suggested donation of $20 for materials. FANHS is a volunteer-run non profit organization.
Black Potion San Antonio
$0-$20 Event is free with a $20 suggested donation for materials and support for the San Antonio chapter of the Filipino American National Historical Society (FANHS). FANHS is a non-profit and the chapter is volunteer-run.
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Filipino American National Historical Society San Antonio
5132233451
myra@aapisforjustice.com
Black Potion San Antonio
1900 Fredericksburg Rd. Ste. 101San Antonio, Texas 78201