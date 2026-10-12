© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Periods Aren't Spooky

Screenshot

Periods Aren't Spooky

We are excited to announce our second annual “Periods Aren’t Spooky: A Period Care Give-Back Event”, designed to give young girls a fun, supportive, and stigma-free space to learn about their bodies and menstrual health.

On October 18th, we’ll bring together pre-teens and teens for a Halloween-themed gathering where they will:

  • Build period care kits to donate to menstruators in need across Texas.
  • Explore interactive educational stations focused on body literacy, period care options, and myth-busting.
  • Enjoy festive activities, empowerment games, and a trick-or-treat giveaway.

To make this impact possible, we are seeking financial sponsorships, product donations (pads, tampons, liners, cups, wipes, and heat packs), and most importantly girls to attend!

Date: October 18th, 2026
Time: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Location: 219 Alexander Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201
Registration link: https://forms.gle/mxddEjdYxeHHuobPA

No tickets are needed for this event, but registration is required!

Woodlawn Lake Park Gym
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Community Table Foundation
communitytablefdn@gmail.com
https://www.communitytablefdn.org/
Woodlawn Lake Park Gym
219 Alexander Ave.
San Antonio, Texas
https://www.sanantonio.gov/ParksAndRec/News-Events/Events/Event-Details/ArtMID/15385/ArticleID/28380/Summer-Job-Fair?Park=&amp;Facility=