Periods Aren't Spooky
Periods Aren't Spooky
We are excited to announce our second annual “Periods Aren’t Spooky: A Period Care Give-Back Event”, designed to give young girls a fun, supportive, and stigma-free space to learn about their bodies and menstrual health.
On October 18th, we’ll bring together pre-teens and teens for a Halloween-themed gathering where they will:
- Build period care kits to donate to menstruators in need across Texas.
- Explore interactive educational stations focused on body literacy, period care options, and myth-busting.
- Enjoy festive activities, empowerment games, and a trick-or-treat giveaway.
To make this impact possible, we are seeking financial sponsorships, product donations (pads, tampons, liners, cups, wipes, and heat packs), and most importantly girls to attend!
Date: October 18th, 2026
Time: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Location: 219 Alexander Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201
Registration link: https://forms.gle/mxddEjdYxeHHuobPA
No tickets are needed for this event, but registration is required!
Woodlawn Lake Park Gym
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Community Table Foundation
communitytablefdn@gmail.com
Woodlawn Lake Park Gym
219 Alexander Ave.San Antonio, Texas