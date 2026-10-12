We are excited to announce our second annual “Periods Aren’t Spooky: A Period Care Give-Back Event”, designed to give young girls a fun, supportive, and stigma-free space to learn about their bodies and menstrual health.

On October 18th, we’ll bring together pre-teens and teens for a Halloween-themed gathering where they will:



Build period care kits to donate to menstruators in need across Texas.

Explore interactive educational stations focused on body literacy, period care options, and myth-busting.

Enjoy festive activities, empowerment games, and a trick-or-treat giveaway.

To make this impact possible, we are seeking financial sponsorships, product donations (pads, tampons, liners, cups, wipes, and heat packs), and most importantly girls to attend!

Date: October 18th, 2026

Time: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: 219 Alexander Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201

Registration link: https://forms.gle/mxddEjdYxeHHuobPA

No tickets are needed for this event, but registration is required!

