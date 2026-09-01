Party of the Century: After Hours is taking over for one unforgettable night of music, drinks, food, and unexpected experiences! Grab your friends, plan a date night, and celebrate under the stars with performances by SAINT MOTEL and DJ CatWalk takes the stage for a celebration 100 years in the making.

This party only happens once. Don’t hear about it the next morning.

Go all out with a VIP upgrade, find your new favorite photo spot and explore the Witte after dark with no field trip in sight.

General Admission $50

VIP $100 includes

• Two Reserved Areas

• Two Free Drink Tickets and a Private Bar

• Private Restrooms

• Complimentary Swag