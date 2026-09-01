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Party of the Century - After Hours

Party of the Century - After Hours

Party of the Century: After Hours is taking over for one unforgettable night of music, drinks, food, and unexpected experiences! Grab your friends, plan a date night, and celebrate under the stars with performances by SAINT MOTEL and DJ CatWalk takes the stage for a celebration 100 years in the making.

This party only happens once. Don’t hear about it the next morning.

Go all out with a VIP upgrade, find your new favorite photo spot and explore the Witte after dark with no field trip in sight.

General Admission $50

VIP $100 includes
• Two Reserved Areas
• Two Free Drink Tickets and a Private Bar
• Private Restrooms
• Complimentary Swag

The Witte Museum
GA: $50 VIP: $100
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Witte Museum
www.WitteMuseum.org
The Witte Museum
3801 Broadway
San Antonio, Texas 78209
210.357.1900
https://www.wittemuseum.org/