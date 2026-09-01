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Party of the Century

Party of the Century

Bring your kids, grandparents, cousins, and favorite adventure buddies for a day filled with live music, hands-on activities, animal encounters, interactive art, face painting, local vendors, delicious food, and plenty of birthday surprises.

Everyone gets kids’ admission pricing, so the whole family can turn up for less. Revisit your favorite Witte memories, make new discoveries together, and show the next generation why San Antonio families have loved the Witte for 100 years.

The Witte Museum
$11 Child pricing for everyone
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Witte Museum
www.WitteMuseum.org
The Witte Museum
3801 Broadway
San Antonio, Texas 78209
210.357.1900
https://www.wittemuseum.org/