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Participatory Workshop with Artist Violette Bule

Participatory Workshop with Artist Violette Bule

Participatory Workshop: Transforming Memory into Image, Language, and Sound.
Join internationally acclaimed artist-in-residence at Artpace, Violette Bule, for a participatory workshop where memory is transformed into image, language, and sound.
During this three-part creative experience, participants will rewrite a shared poem through the lens of their own memories, languages, and lived experiences. They will then reinterpret the poem using images, text, sound, and found objects, expanding individual stories into a collective map of shared experiences.
The works created during the workshop will culminate in a public projection on October 24, 2026, at San Pedro Creek, in collaboration with Ruby City, along the San Antonio River. The projection will be co-created with local artists and members of the community.
Important: No previous experience in art or creative writing is required—just a willingness to share your experiences and participate.
Adults only. Light snacks and beverages will be provided.

Learn more about artist Violette Bule: https://www.violettebule.com

Lucas Hangar
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Violette Bule
2107104240
bule.violette@gmail.com
https://www.violettebule.com

Artist Group Info

Violette Bule
bule.violette@gmail.com
https://www.violettebule.com
Lucas Hangar
322 Lucas
San Antonio , Texas 78209
210.710.4240
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ser-para-otros-tickets-1992380734410?aff=ebdssbdestsearch#location