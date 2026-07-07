Participatory Workshop with Artist Violette Bule

Participatory Workshop: Transforming Memory into Image, Language, and Sound.

Join internationally acclaimed artist-in-residence at Artpace, Violette Bule, for a participatory workshop where memory is transformed into image, language, and sound.

During this three-part creative experience, participants will rewrite a shared poem through the lens of their own memories, languages, and lived experiences. They will then reinterpret the poem using images, text, sound, and found objects, expanding individual stories into a collective map of shared experiences.

The works created during the workshop will culminate in a public projection on October 24, 2026, at San Pedro Creek, in collaboration with Ruby City, along the San Antonio River. The projection will be co-created with local artists and members of the community.

Important: No previous experience in art or creative writing is required—just a willingness to share your experiences and participate.

Adults only. Light snacks and beverages will be provided.

Learn more about artist Violette Bule: https://www.violettebule.com