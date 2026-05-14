Paint The Parkway Pink 5K, 1 Mile and Kids Fun Run

Calling all PINK WARRIORS, friends, family, and neighbors! The 14th Annual Paint the Parkway Pink Fun Run, proudly presented by ThriveWell Cancer Foundation, is gearing up—and YOU ARE invited!

Register now for Saturday, October 10th, 2026, at the state-of-the-art San Antonio Police Training Academy. Whether you’re running in honor of a loved one, in memory of a hero, or to celebrate your own journey, let’s come together as a community to THRIVE and Paint the Police Academy PINK! 💗

Paint the Parkway Pink 2026 Event Details

When: Saturday, October 10th, 2026

Where: San Antonio Police Training Academy (12200 SE Loop 410 Access Rd)

Who: Everyone! This event is open to the entire community.

The Course: Flat, fast, and 100% stroller-friendly and accessible for all!

Registration is open!

What to Expect?

Awesome Gear: Commemorative race t-shirts for all registered participants.

Big Wins: Prizes for top finishers, first responders, and our top breast cancer survivor. Plus, trophies for all kids 10 & under!

Chappy B Mile Walk: An untimed fun walk for all ages and abilities.

Virtual Option: Can’t be there in person? Join us from anywhere and still snag your shirt and medal.

🏆 TEAM CHALLENGE: START RECRUITING NOW!

It’s time to rally your squad! We encourage everyone to start building your teams now. Grab your friends, family, and coworkers to compete for the Largest Group award. Start brainstorming those creative team names and get your pink gear ready!

FREE FOR SURVIVORS, discounted rate for first responders. Sponsorship opportunities available.