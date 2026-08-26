A Halloween celebration for all ages!

Join the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History for an Owl-O-Ween Festival for all ages from 5:30 to 8:00 pm on Friday, October 23, 2026. This spook-tacular event includes educational booths, face painting, crafts, carnival games, and more! Museum admission is free; tickets must be purchased to participate in games, concessions, and the haunted woods tours.

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Festival participants will enjoy live animals including: insects and spiders from the Texas A&M University Department of Entomology, snakes and lizards from from HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Shop, animals from Opossum Town, owls from Paws and Claws Wildlife Rehabilitation, and other Owl-O-Ween surprises! Don’t miss the chance to view some iconic Halloween animals up close!

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Older children will also have a “hoot of a time” on the haunted woods tour in the Carter Creek Nature Trail. Multiple tours will conducted throughout the evening. Tickets for the trail sell out fast, so be sure to sign up when you arrive to avoid disappointment!