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Owl-O-Ween

Owl-O-Ween

A Halloween celebration for all ages!

Join the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History for an Owl-O-Ween Festival for all ages from 5:30 to 8:00 pm on Friday, October 23, 2026. This spook-tacular event includes educational booths, face painting, crafts, carnival games, and more! Museum admission is free; tickets must be purchased to participate in games, concessions, and the haunted woods tours.

Festival participants will enjoy live animals including: insects and spiders from the Texas A&M University Department of Entomology, snakes and lizards from from HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Shop, animals from Opossum Town, owls from Paws and Claws Wildlife Rehabilitation, and other Owl-O-Ween surprises! Don’t miss the chance to view some iconic Halloween animals up close!

Older children will also have a “hoot of a time” on the haunted woods tour in the Carter Creek Nature Trail. Multiple tours will conducted throughout the evening. Tickets for the trail sell out fast, so be sure to sign up when you arrive to avoid disappointment!

Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History
Museum admission is free; tickets must be purchased to participate in games, concessions, and the haunted woods tours.
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History
9797762195
admin@brazosvalleymuseum.org
Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History
3232 Briarcrest Drive
Bryan, Texas 77802
9797762195
admin@brazosvalleymuseum.org
https://www.brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days