Outside Dogs Opening Reception

Join us for the opening reception of Outside Dogs: New Works by Chris King on Friday, November 6th from 6-10PM.

Outside Dogs explores the real and imagined thresholds dividing the inside/outside of established systems, contemplating how they relate to our violent self-perception, posturing, and desires.

Chris King is a San Antonio-based artist working across sculpture and painting. Moving between abstraction and figuration, his practice examines the unstable relationship between the interior experience and the external structures through which identity, desire, and belonging are formed.

Outside Dogs will be on view at Flight Gallery throughout the month of November.

GALLERY HOURS:

Thursday-Friday 5-9PM

Saturday-Sunday 12-5PM