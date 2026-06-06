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Opening of "The Stories We Tell" by BLXCK RABBIT

Opening of "The Stories We Tell" by BLXCK RABBIT

San Antonio artist BLXCK RABBIT’s (a pseudonym for Celeste Lindsey) work can best be characterized by narrative, symbolism, metaphor, and abstraction created to describe the relationship between body, soul, and spirit. In her debut curation, “The Stories We Tell,” BLXCK RABBIT creates alongside artists Jade Lindsey and Faith Newman explore themes of nature, beauty, and vulnerability. Using printing, drawing, and fiber, the artists bring together their personal narratives to tell a new story.

Stories are the collections of moments no longer able to be contained, and storytellers are the vessels from which they overflow. They are released and given, learned and created; they are passed from one storyteller to another. Like a fountain, these moments are poured out again and again until they take on the more enduring forms of symbology, belief, and faith.

Carver Community Cultural Center
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Carver Community Cultural Center
(210) 207-7211
info@thecarver.org
https://thecarver.org/gallery/

Artist Group Info

BLXCK RABBIT
rabbit.blxck@gmail.com
https://blxckrabbit.com
Carver Community Cultural Center
226 N Hackberry, San Antonio, TX 78202
San Antonio, Texas 78202
210-207-2234
ernie.ramirez@sanantonio.gov
https://thecarver.org