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Open Mic at Casa Navarro

Open Mic at Casa Navarro

Join us for our family-friendly open mic where performers are invited to share poetry, music, storytelling, and more in a welcoming, all-ages setting.

We ask that all material be appropriate for general audiences.
Performer sign-ups are encouraged ahead of time, but walk-ins will be welcomed as space allows.

Come share your voice, support local creativity, and enjoy an evening of community at the site!
Call (210) 226-4801 or email (crystal.dominguez@thc.texas.gov) to sign up.

This event is free with regular admission. ($1-$5)
Limited free parking is available directly across from museum entrance. There are also a number of paid parking lots and garages within walking distance. Please visit our website for more information.

Casa Navarro State Historic Site
$1-$5
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026

Event Supported By

Casa Navarro State Historic Site
2102264801
antonio.coffee@thc.texas.gov
https://www.thc.texas.gov/historic-sites/casa-navarro-state-historic-site

Artist Group Info

DENISE.TREVINO@THC.TEXAS.GOV
Casa Navarro State Historic Site
228 South Laredo Street
San Antonio, Texas 78207
210-226-4801
casa-navarro@thc.texas.gov
https://thc.texas.gov/historic-sites/casa-navarro