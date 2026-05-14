Open Mic at Casa Navarro

Join us for our family-friendly open mic where performers are invited to share poetry, music, storytelling, and more in a welcoming, all-ages setting.

We ask that all material be appropriate for general audiences.

Performer sign-ups are encouraged ahead of time, but walk-ins will be welcomed as space allows.

Come share your voice, support local creativity, and enjoy an evening of community at the site!

Call (210) 226-4801 or email (crystal.dominguez@thc.texas.gov) to sign up.

This event is free with regular admission. ($1-$5)

Limited free parking is available directly across from museum entrance. There are also a number of paid parking lots and garages within walking distance. Please visit our website for more information.

