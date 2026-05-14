Open Mic at Casa Navarro
Open Mic at Casa Navarro
Join us for our family-friendly open mic where performers are invited to share poetry, music, storytelling, and more in a welcoming, all-ages setting.
We ask that all material be appropriate for general audiences.
Performer sign-ups are encouraged ahead of time, but walk-ins will be welcomed as space allows.
Come share your voice, support local creativity, and enjoy an evening of community at the site!
Call (210) 226-4801 or email (crystal.dominguez@thc.texas.gov) to sign up.
This event is free with regular admission. ($1-$5)
Limited free parking is available directly across from museum entrance. There are also a number of paid parking lots and garages within walking distance. Please visit our website for more information.
Casa Navarro State Historic Site
$1-$5
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
Event Supported By
Casa Navarro State Historic Site
2102264801
antonio.coffee@thc.texas.gov
Artist Group Info
DENISE.TREVINO@THC.TEXAS.GOV
Casa Navarro State Historic Site
228 South Laredo StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78207
210-226-4801
casa-navarro@thc.texas.gov