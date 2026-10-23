Online Knowledge Share with Lucille Contreras, CEO and Founder of the Texas Tribal Buffalo Project

Knowledge Shares are 2 hour workshops exploring a facet of a facilitator’s scholarship, expertise & lineage. All classes are held in Eastern Standard Time.

About this workshop:

What can the bison teach us about bringing our dreams from the unseen into the living world? In this knowledge share, the bison serves as our guide through the interconnected dimensions of time, memory, spirit, and place, revealing how ancestral wisdom can help transform vision into reality.

Together, we will explore how reconnecting with our histories, cultures, spiritual traditions, and ancestral lineages can help us navigate the past, present, and future as a continuous relationship rather than separate moments in time. Through stories, reflection, and Indigenous ways of knowing, we will consider how our ancestors understood creation as both a spiritual and material practice.

Having walked through eras of transformation, the bison carries teachings of resilience, reciprocity, and right relationship with the Earth. By following its rhythm, we will reflect on how collective dreams are nurtured through ceremony, responsibility, and action. Rather than viewing manifestation as an individual pursuit, this session offers a vision of creation rooted in community, ancestral guidance, and our shared commitment to restoring balance with one another and the living world.

We will explore:

- The bison as an ancestral teacher of resilience, reciprocity, and collective stewardship.

- How Indigenous understandings of time invite us to move between past, present, and future as one living continuum.

- Manifestation as an ancestral practice rooted in ceremony, relationship, and responsibility rather than individual achievement.

- The role of history, culture, and spiritual lineage in bringing visions from the unseen into material reality.

- How collective dreaming becomes a pathway for restoring our relationships with the Earth, our ancestors, and one another.