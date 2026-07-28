One Night Only- Celebrating Del Rio in San Antonio!
One Night Only- Celebrating Del Rio in San Antonio!
***Registration is required***
Join us in celebrating the creativity and passion of Del Rio in San Antonio with the music of Joaquin Muerte, the poetry of Bianca V. Gonzalez Perez, the art of Hector Garza, and the award-winning fiction of Marcela Fuentes. All four hail from the border town of Del Rio, TX and fiercely remember their roots while pushing forward as artists!
Central Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
Central Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
600 SoledadSan Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov