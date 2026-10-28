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Off the Leash

Off the Leash

Join Footbridge Foundation for our annual Off the Leash silent auction fundraiser on Saturday, November 14, from 2–5 p.m. at Casa Hernán Alta Cantina! Enjoy an afternoon of fun, exciting auction items, and community spirit, all while raising much-needed funds to rescue, rehabilitate, and provide lifesaving care for animals in need. Come have a great time while making a difference in the lives of San Antonio's most vulnerable animals!

Casa Hernán Alta Cantina
general admission is $75 and VIP admission is $125
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Footbridge Foundation
director@footbridgefoundation.org
https://footbridgefoundation.org
Casa Hernán Alta Cantina
411 E Cevallos St
San Antonio, Texas 78204
admin@footbridgefoundation.org
https://givebutter.com/c/support-lifesaving-care-for-san-antonio-animals-hxczr5?utm_content=link_in_bio&amp;utm_medium=social&amp;utm_source=ig