Join Footbridge Foundation for our annual Off the Leash silent auction fundraiser on Saturday, November 14, from 2–5 p.m. at Casa Hernán Alta Cantina! Enjoy an afternoon of fun, exciting auction items, and community spirit, all while raising much-needed funds to rescue, rehabilitate, and provide lifesaving care for animals in need. Come have a great time while making a difference in the lives of San Antonio's most vulnerable animals!