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Nourish Healing in Community Festival

Nourish Healing in Community Festival

Join us for the Nourish Healing in Community Festival—an afternoon where San Antonio’s holistic practitioners come together to share their gifts with the community through affordable mini healing sessions.

🗓 Sunday, August 30
🕐 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Nourish Healing Collective
📍 221 W. Rhapsody Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78216

Experience:
🌿 Massage Therapy
✨ Reiki
💆 Skin Care
🍃 Cupping
🎶 Sound Therapy
🌊 Acupuncture
🧠 Access Bars
🔮 Intuitive Readings
💫 Energy Healing & more

Whether you’re seeking pain relief, stress reduction, nervous system support, deeper relaxation, or simply a chance to pour into yourself, you’ll find a welcoming community ready to meet you where you are.

Come explore, connect, and discover the healing modality that resonates with your spirit. We can’t wait to share this beautiful day with you.

Free entry to the Public, Mini-sessions will cost anywhere between $15-$50 depending on the modality. For example, Community Acupuncture is $30. Therapeutic Massage is $1/minute.

Nourish Healing Collective
Free
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Nourish Healing Collective
2104469486
210nourish@gmail.com
https://210nourish.com/
Nourish Healing Collective
221 W Rhapsody Dr #101
San Antonio, Texas 78216
678-978-2325
epc@meditationinaustin.org
https://meditationinaustin.org/