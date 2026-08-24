Join us for the Nourish Healing in Community Festival—an afternoon where San Antonio’s holistic practitioners come together to share their gifts with the community through affordable mini healing sessions.

🗓 Sunday, August 30

🕐 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Nourish Healing Collective

📍 221 W. Rhapsody Dr.

San Antonio, TX 78216

Experience:

🌿 Massage Therapy

✨ Reiki

💆 Skin Care

🍃 Cupping

🎶 Sound Therapy

🌊 Acupuncture

🧠 Access Bars

🔮 Intuitive Readings

💫 Energy Healing & more

Whether you’re seeking pain relief, stress reduction, nervous system support, deeper relaxation, or simply a chance to pour into yourself, you’ll find a welcoming community ready to meet you where you are.

Come explore, connect, and discover the healing modality that resonates with your spirit. We can’t wait to share this beautiful day with you.

Free entry to the Public, Mini-sessions will cost anywhere between $15-$50 depending on the modality. For example, Community Acupuncture is $30. Therapeutic Massage is $1/minute.