Neon & Blown Glass of Adam Smo Exhibit at King William Assoc

The King William Association Cultural Arts Committee sponsors an exhibit of Adam Smo’s Neon and Blown Glass. Opening event Thursday June 11. Adam began his career with glass in 2012 without any plan as to what he was going to do. At first, he did a lot of production glass for other companies as well as his own production. This resulted in a good decade of blowing glass daily.

Around 2018, he began to learn and experiment with plasma art which led him to getting his foot in the door with neon. He pursued learning neon sign making and spent several years learning and practicing neon signs. He was able to take on more jobs as well as make his own artwork. Now he takes a small responsibility for helping to keep both the history and future of neon alive.

The exhibit will be on display through August 6, 2026. M-F 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.