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Native Plants for Thankful Tables

Native Plants for Thankful Tables

Join us for our second year of Thankful Tables at Eco Centro. This workshop provides the basics of floral design for the dinner table arrangements while using our locally grown flowers. Our focus will be using Texas native plants for our beautiful creations! Every participant will create and take home a beautiful arrangement for their own Thankful Table.

Fee $25 for supplies.

This hands-on workshop will guide you in crafting a lovely table display while reducing waste and celebrating the season with a green touch.
*FREE to Alamo Colleges students with student ID!

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
$25 for supplies/free to SAC college students
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro at San Antonio College
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
1802 N. Main Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78212
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/