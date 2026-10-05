Native Plants for Thankful Tables
Native Plants for Thankful Tables
Join us for our second year of Thankful Tables at Eco Centro. This workshop provides the basics of floral design for the dinner table arrangements while using our locally grown flowers. Our focus will be using Texas native plants for our beautiful creations! Every participant will create and take home a beautiful arrangement for their own Thankful Table.
Fee $25 for supplies.
This hands-on workshop will guide you in crafting a lovely table display while reducing waste and celebrating the season with a green touch.
*FREE to Alamo Colleges students with student ID!
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
$25 for supplies/free to SAC college students
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro at San Antonio College
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
1802 N. Main AveSan Antonio, Texas 78212
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu