National Day of the Cowboy! July 25, 2026

Tippin’ its hat and celebrating the legacy of the cowboy, cowgirl and vaquero, the Briscoe presents its annual National Day of the Cowboy celebration on Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The free community event, which includes free admission to the museum, features indoor and outdoor activities across the museum’s River Walk campus for cowpokes of all ages to enjoy and explore the west.

This year’s celebration will shine a spotlight on the enduring legacy of the vaquero and the vital role vaqueros played in shaping the American West. From ranching and cattle drives to the art of roping, branding and horsemanship, vaqueros helped lay the foundation for today’s cowboy traditions and culture.

Held throughout the museum and in the scenic McNutt Sculpture Garden, National Day of the Vaquero / Día Nacional del Vaquero brings the West to life with music, art, storytelling and hands-on activities for visitors of all ages. Guests can enjoy cowboy and vaquero traditions including lasso demonstrations, crafts, cowboy poetry, chuckwagon treats and live Western music while celebrating the rich cultural heritage that continues to influence Texas and the West today.

Register for free, saddle up with your family and head west for a free day of fun you won’t forget!

📅 July 25, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

🎟 ️FREE Community Event

🖼️ Free Museum Admission!

