Narratives of Gang Life in San Antonio Book Reading, Discussion, and Signing

Join author Dr. Avelardo Valdez and moderator Juan Tejeda for a short reading, discussion, audience q & a, and signing for his new book, Homeboys Forever: The Lifetime Consequences of Gang Membership.

Admission is free and light refreshments will be provided.

Violence, addiction, and imprisonment are often the lasting consequences of gang life. In Homeboys Forever, sociologist Avelardo Valdez follows the lives of Mexican American men in San Antonio over two decades, revealing the realities of gang involvement and the difficult journey toward change.