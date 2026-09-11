MujerArtes 31st Anniversary Exhibit and Sale: Mujeres de Barro

Join us to celebrate "Mujeres de Barro: que Cargan, Que Sirven, Que Crían, y Que Sostienen" 31 years of art, culture, and history with the MujerArtes Women’s Clay Cooperative!

The opening reception, a night where art, music, culture, & history intersect takes place on Saturday, September 26 at 7 PM.

The event will showcase new clay art by the women of the cooperativa and a live musical performance by Llamativa, an all-female 8-piece Chicana/Latina band, with a dynamic fusion of rhythms and melodies deeply rooted in their cultural heritage.

All featured work will be available for purchase directly supporting the women artists of the cooperative.