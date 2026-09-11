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MujerArtes 31st Anniversary Exhibit and Sale: Mujeres de Barro

MujerArtes 31st Anniversary Exhibit and Sale: Mujeres de Barro

Join us to celebrate "Mujeres de Barro: que Cargan, Que Sirven, Que Crían, y Que Sostienen" 31 years of art, culture, and history with the MujerArtes Women’s Clay Cooperative!

The opening reception, a night where art, music, culture, & history intersect takes place on Saturday, September 26 at 7 PM.

The event will showcase new clay art by the women of the cooperativa and a live musical performance by Llamativa, an all-female 8-piece Chicana/Latina band, with a dynamic fusion of rhythms and melodies deeply rooted in their cultural heritage.

All featured work will be available for purchase directly supporting the women artists of the cooperative.

Rinconcito de Esperanza
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Esperanza Peace and Justice Center
210.228.0201
esperanza@esperanzacenter.org
https://esperanzacenter.org/
Rinconcito de Esperanza
816 S. Colorado
San Antonio, Texas 78207