Muertos Fest at Hemisfair

Muertos Fest, one of the largest Day of the Dead celebrations in the United States, takes place at Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio for three days of remembrance, art, music, and celebration. San Antonio's premier and longest-running Día de los Muertos celebration kicks off the weekend on Friday, October 23, with ¡Presente! A Night to Remember, featuring sensory-friendly hours from 5 – 7 p.m. to experience more than 80 altars honoring loved ones, followed by a fashion show featuring Día de los Muertos-inspired looks and musical performances on the main stage.

The free full festival takes place Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25, transforming Hemisfair into a celebration featuring more than 80 altars, five stages of music and performances, two processions, workshops, food, and over 75 art vendors at the Muertos Mercado. The nonprofit partner for the 2026 event is Letras en la Frontera, a San Antonio-based literary organization that regularly collaborates with UNAM San Antonio (Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México) on cultural programming.

Honor. Remember. Celebrate. Learn more at www.muertosfest.com

Ticket Cost: FREE

Event URL: http://muertosfest.com/

Event Email: info@muertosfest.com

Hemisfair Address: 434 S. Alamo St., San Antonio, TX 78205

