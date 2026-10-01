Movies Behind the Museum: Hoppers
Movies Behind the Museum: Hoppers
Join Texas Science & Natural History Museum for a special outdoor screening of the family favorite “Hoppers” on Saturday, Oct. 10! Admission includes access to both the museum and the movie. Guests can bring blankets for the lawn or camp chairs for the patio, and are welcome to bring their own snacks (no glass containers). Museum doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m., so come early to explore the museum and pick a perfect spot to watch the movie.
Texas Science & Natural History Museum
$0-10 Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for youth (ages 5-17) and seniors (65+), $6 for UT students and staff, and free for museum members and kids ages 4 and under.
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Texas Science & Natural History Museum
(512) 471-1604
tmmevents@austin.utexas.edu
Texas Science & Natural History Museum
2400 Trinity StreetAustin, Texas 78712
(512) 471-1604
tmmevents@austin.utexas.edu