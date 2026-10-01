Movies Behind the Museum: Hoppers

Join Texas Science & Natural History Museum for a special outdoor screening of the family favorite “Hoppers” on Saturday, Oct. 10! Admission includes access to both the museum and the movie. Guests can bring blankets for the lawn or camp chairs for the patio, and are welcome to bring their own snacks (no glass containers). Museum doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m., so come early to explore the museum and pick a perfect spot to watch the movie.