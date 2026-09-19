Motion Picture Classics by Heart of Texas Concert Band
Motion Picture Classics by Heart of Texas Concert Band
The Heart of Texas Concert Band presents "Motion Picture Classics," a thrilling concert celebrating the most iconic and beloved film music ever written! Featuring the works of Óscar Navarro, John Williams, Miklós Rózsa, and many more, this program is a spectacular journey through the greatest soundtracks in cinematic history.
Sunday, November 22nd, 2026 at 3:00 PM at Lanier High School Auditorium. Free to attend with a suggested $10 donation to support the performing arts in San Antonio. All are welcome!
Lanier High School
Admission is FREE. A $10 donation is suggested to continue supporting the performing arts in San Antonio.
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Alamo City Arts
210-369-8311
Lanier High School
1514 W Cesar E Chavez BlvdSan Antonio, Texas 78207
(210) 225-7174