Morning Grounds, June 27, 2026

Morning Grounds is a recurring summer gathering at Chris Park featuring complimentary hot coffee and iced beverages from Mural Roasters alongside opportunities for connection, reflection, and creative engagement. Taking place every other Saturday in June and July, the series offers a welcoming space to ease into the weekend alongside contemporary art and community.

On June 27, Morning Grounds will feature an outdoor yoga session led by Angela Elle Raven from 10:30–11:30AM. Rooted in mindfulness, embodiment, and accessibility, these all-level sessions invite participants to slow down, reconnect, and experience Chris Park through movement and reflection. Participants are encouraged to bring a mat, though a limited number will be available on site. Free registration is encouraged, but not required.

Guests are invited to visit Open This Wall by Daniel Rios Rodriguez at Studio and Sensing Meaning: Abstract Painting at Ruby City.

Always free.