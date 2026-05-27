Morning Grounds June 13, 2026

Start your weekend with coffee and community at Ruby City. This summer morning series invites visitors to gather in the quiet hours of Chris Park for a relaxed, open-air experience centered on connection, conversation, and contemporary art, complete with complimentary hot coffee and iced tea from Mural Roasters.

On June 13, Morning Grounds will feature music by DJ Tones, whose blend of deep house, funk, and soul will provide a soundtrack for the morning alongside a curated selection of books and zines from Read Free SA inspired by themes connected to Ruby City and contemporary art.

Guests are also invited to explore the exhibitions on view including Open This Wall by Daniel Rios Rodriguez at Studio and Sensing Meaning: Abstract Painting at Ruby City.

Always free.