© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning Grounds, July 25, 2026

Morning Grounds, July 25, 2026

Morning Grounds is a recurring summer gathering at Chris Park featuring complimentary hot coffee and iced beverages from Mural Roasters alongside opportunities for connection, reflection, and creative engagement. Taking place every other Saturday in June and July, the series offers a welcoming space to ease into the weekend alongside contemporary art and community.

On July 25, Morning Grounds will feature an outdoor yoga session led by Angela Elle Raven from 10:30–11:30AM. Rooted in mindfulness, embodiment, and accessibility, these all-level sessions invite participants to slow down, reconnect, and experience Chris Park through movement and reflection. Participants are encouraged to bring a mat, though a limited number will be available on site. Free registration is encouraged, but not required.

Guests are invited to visit Open This Wall by Daniel Rios Rodriguez at Studio and Sensing Meaning: Abstract Painting at Ruby City.

Always free.

Ruby City
FREE
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Ruby City
2107817180
rguthmiller@rubycity.org
http://rubycity.org
Ruby City
150 Camp Street
San Antonio, Texas 78204
210-227-8400
visit@rubycity.org
https://rubycity.org/