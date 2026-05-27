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Morning Grounds, July 11, 2026

Morning Grounds, July 11, 2026

Start your weekend slowly at Ruby City. Held every other Saturday in June and July, Morning Grounds invites visitors to gather in Chris Park for complimentary hot coffee and iced beverages from Mural Roasters alongside a relaxed morning experience shaped by art, conversation, and community.

On July 11, Morning Grounds welcomes Neotopia, who will share a selection of books exploring progressive theology, art, culture, and spirituality. Visitors are invited to browse, read, and reflect in an open-air setting that encourages curiosity, dialogue, and thoughtful connection.

Beginning at 11AM, guests can also participate in Mindful Making, a free drop-in creative experience led by Ruby City’s Visitor Services team inspired by artworks on view at Ruby City and Studio.

Guests are encouraged to linger in the park, enjoy the campus, and explore Open This Wall by Daniel Rios Rodriguez at Studio and Sensing Meaning: Abstract Painting at Ruby City.

Always free.

Ruby City
FREE
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Ruby City
2107817180
rguthmiller@rubycity.org
http://rubycity.org
Ruby City
150 Camp Street
San Antonio, Texas 78204
210-227-8400
visit@rubycity.org
https://rubycity.org/