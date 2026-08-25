Monte Vista Historical Association 5K Fun Run/Walk and Holiday Market
Monte Vista Historical Association 5K Fun Run/Walk and Holiday Market
People (and dogs) of all ages are invited to run or walk through one of Texas’ largest historic districts starting at 9am. Stick around to shop local artists & vendors while enjoying an afternoon of live music, food trucks and kid's activities from 10am to 2pm.
Landa Library
$25 for 5K, Market is free
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Monte Vista Historical Association
(210) 737-8212
mail@montevista-sa.org
Landa Library
233 BushnellSan Antonio , Texas 78212
2102079090
landalibrary@sanantonio.gov