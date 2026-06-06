Mixed Media Memory-Making Collage Art Workshop
Mixed Media Memory-Making Collage Art Workshop
***Registration is required***
Create mixed media collage art in honor of a loved one or a cherished memory. Choose and place your loved ones in places you never imagined they could occupy. Transcend the traditional aesthetic of honoring our loved ones through typical photos and allow yourself to imagine and use numerous sensory expressions.
*Please bring 2-4 scanned photos of your loved one(s) to use in the collage.*
Las Palmas Library
Free
01:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
Las Palmas Library
515 Castroville RoadSan Antonio, Texas 78237
Amisarahi.Sarabia@sanantonio.gov