Join the Vasquez Sarcoma Foundation for Mistletoe & Miracles, an unforgettable semi-formal evening dedicated to honoring, supporting, and raising awareness for Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) sarcoma patients.

This year we will be hosting a gift card drive!

Together, we’ll share a warm, festive night filled with uplifting Christmas music, a delicious brisket dinner with a gourmet dessert, and an exciting live raffle. (The more gift cards you bring in, the more raffle tickets you receive!) Must be present at the event to be entered in the raffle.

Throughout the evening, hear directly from sarcoma informational speakers as they share crucial insights, progress, and personal stories from our community.

If you can't make it to the event, you can still support these patients by dropping off gift card donations preferably $20 or over at Southtown Dental Group, located at 930 South Alamo Street.

Together, we can spread holiday joy and fund the fight against sarcoma.