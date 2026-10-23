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Mistletoe & Miracles

Mistletoe & Miracles

Join the Vasquez Sarcoma Foundation for Mistletoe & Miracles, an unforgettable semi-formal evening dedicated to honoring, supporting, and raising awareness for Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) sarcoma patients.
This year we will be hosting a gift card drive!
Together, we’ll share a warm, festive night filled with uplifting Christmas music, a delicious brisket dinner with a gourmet dessert, and an exciting live raffle. (The more gift cards you bring in, the more raffle tickets you receive!) Must be present at the event to be entered in the raffle.

Throughout the evening, hear directly from sarcoma informational speakers as they share crucial insights, progress, and personal stories from our community.

If you can't make it to the event, you can still support these patients by dropping off gift card donations preferably $20 or over at Southtown Dental Group, located at 930 South Alamo Street.

Together, we can spread holiday joy and fund the fight against sarcoma.

Voigt Center
Online Ticket Sales Only Admission - $50 per person Sarcoma family members - $25 Sarcoma patients - FREE
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Vasquez Sarcoma Foundation
support@vasquezsarcomafoundation.org
https://www.vasquezsarcomafoundation.org/
Voigt Center
701 E Portal
San Antonio, Texas 78232
+12104942023
https://hollywoodpark-tx.gov/public-works/voigt-civic-center-park-info/