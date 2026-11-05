Celebrate the season while making a difference in the fight against sarcoma.

As sarcoma survivors, the team at the Vasquez Sarcoma Foundation knows firsthand the heavy financial and emotional burden of a diagnosis—especially for young adults who often find it tough to ask for help.

You can help bring immediate relief this Christmas by joining their annual semi-formal holiday benefit, Mistletoe & Miracles.

If you can't make it to the event, you can still support these patients by dropping off gift card donations at Southtown Dental Group, located at 930 South Alamo Street.

Together, we can spread holiday joy and fund the fight against sarcoma.