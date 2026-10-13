Mission Forward: San Antonio — The Mission Beyond the Uniform

Join Veterans in Automotive on October 20–21, 2026, for two days of connection, inspiration, and career opportunities. We’re bringing active-duty service members, veterans, and automotive industry leaders together to explore how military skills can open doors to meaningful careers. Dealerships and other automotive industry professionals learn more about hiring veterans and resources available.

We’ll kick things off October 20th with a welcome event at Andretti Indoor Karting from 6–9 p.m., hosted by Cavender Auto Group, followed by our career and industry event October 21st at the JBSA Lackland Ballroom from 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Expect real conversations, leadership stories, career guidance, team building, and opportunities to build connections.

Veterans and active-duty service members attend at no cost through sponsorship support. Advance registration is required, with service verification for complimentary tickets. Come discover where your next mission could take you!