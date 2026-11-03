Miles That Matter 5K + Kids Fun Run

Run, walk or cheer at the Miles That Matter 5K and Kids Fun Run at MLK Park, a family fitness morning raising funds for Working Moms of San Antonio Foundation programs that help local moms and kids thrive. Raffle prizes from 40+ businesses.

Saturday, May 1, 2027: Kids Fun Run 7:30 AM, 5K 8:00 AM, event ends ~11:00 AM.

Fundraiser: 100% of proceeds benefit the Foundation's programs for San Antonio moms and kids - Moms' Education workshops, Mini CEOs youth entrepreneurship, and Gather & Give meal kits.

Registration on RunSignup. Hosted by Working Moms of San Antonio Foundation (501(c)(3), EIN 42-5150725).(5