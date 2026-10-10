Miles that Matter 5K is a community charity 5K run/walk in San Antonio hosted by the Working Moms of San Antonio Foundation. Includes a kids fun run and a virtual option.

Registration: $35 through February 28, 2027,

$40 starting March 1, $45 on race day. Register at runsignup.com/Race/TX/SanAntonio/WMSAMilesThatMatter5K.