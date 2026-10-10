Miles that Matter 5K
Miles that Matter 5K
Miles that Matter 5K is a community charity 5K run/walk in San Antonio hosted by the Working Moms of San Antonio Foundation. Includes a kids fun run and a virtual option.
Registration: $35 through February 28, 2027,
$40 starting March 1, $45 on race day. Register at runsignup.com/Race/TX/SanAntonio/WMSAMilesThatMatter5K.
Martin Luther King Park
$35–$45 = $35 through February 28, 2027; $40 starting March 1, 2027; $45 on race day
07:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 1 May 2027
Event Supported By
Working Moms of San Antonio Foundation
hello@workingmomsofsanantonio.com
Martin Luther King Park
3503 Martin Luther King DrSan Antonio, Texas 78220