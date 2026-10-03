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Miles That Matter 5K

Miles That Matter 5K

Inaugural charity 5K hosted by the Working Moms of San Antonio Foundation. Run it, walk it, bring the family: Kids Fun Run (ages 1-12) at 7:30 AM, chip-timed 5K Run/Walk at 8:00 AM, plus a virtual option (complete Apr 24-May 9, 2027).

Post-race celebration with local vendors, refreshments, and family fun. A portion of proceeds supports Foundation programs creating opportunities for women and girls to learn, lead, connect, and thrive. Rain or shine. Strollers welcome.

5K: $35 through Feb 28, 2027 /
$40 from Mar 1 /
$45 from Apr 30.
Kids Fun Run: $15 through Apr 29 / $20 after.
Virtual 5K: $35.

Martin Luther King Park
$35-$45; Kids $15-$20; Virtual $35
07:30 AM - 09:00 AM on Sat, 1 May 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Working Moms of San Antonio Foundation
hello@workingmomsofsanantonio.com
https://www.workingmomsofsanantonio.com
Martin Luther King Park
3503 Martin Luther King Dr
San Antonio, Texas 78220